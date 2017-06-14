Free seminar and legal clinic offered for Lowcountry heirs’ property owners

The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation is hosting an educational seminar and legal clinic in Ridgeland on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a release.
The event is free and open to the public, and will take place in the Jasper County government building at 358 Third Ave.
Following the seminar, which will focus on legal education concerning heirs’ property, there are 12 appointments available for individuals to speak to an attorney for free about specific heirs’ property issues, said Tish Lynn, resource development coordinator for the Charleston-based center. An appointment must be made in advance by contacting Kate Brabbs at 843-745-7055.
Heirs’ property is land passed down within a family without a will, and can be lost through forced sale in the courts. According to the release, the land is mostly rural and owned by African-American families after emancipation.
The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation has been providing legal education and direct legal services to heirs’ property owners since 2005. The center assists heirs’ property owners in Beaufort County, Lynn said.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
