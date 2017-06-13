6 ways to protect yourself at Lowcountry beaches

Many private beaches in the Lowcountry don’t have lifeguards, leaving tourists and locals to swim at their own risk.
This can lead to tragedy.
But it doesn’t have to.
There are a few things everyone who plans on swimming in the ocean should know.
1. Know where to find beach warnings and surf/rip current forecasts.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) provides beach and surf forecasts on their website. Up to date forecasts for Lowcountry beaches can be found here.
Many beaches also have flags that show the level of risk for rip currents:
- Green flags mean there’s a low risk for rip currents, but they could still occur near groins, jetties and piers.
- Yellow flags mean there’s a moderate risk for rip currents, and you should use extra caution when swimming.
- Red flags mean there’s a high risk for rip currents. You should never enter the water if you see a red flag on a beach.
2. Learn how to spot a rip current.
Rip currents are visible to the naked eye. NOAA experts suggest standing at an elevated position, such as in the dunes or at a beach access point. There are two ways you can spot a rip current:
- Look for a flat spot in the water that doesn’t have waves breaking. That’s likely a rip current.
- You can also look for a line of sea foam or sediment floating away from the beach.
3. Take swimming lessons that are specific to swimming in the ocean.
Being a strong swimmer in the pool doesn’t guarantee safety in the ocean. The saltwater, the wind and the currents can cause fatigue quickly.
And there are plenty of hazards in the ocean that won’t pop up in a swimming pool.
It’s also vital that every swimmer knows what to do if they get stuck in a rip current. And what exactly a rip current is.
Rip currents don’t pull you underwater. They just pull you further out into the ocean.
It’s trying to swim against a rip current that causes drowning.
Here’s what NOAA suggests if you get stuck in a rip current:
- Flip onto your back and let yourself float. This will keep you from tiring yourself out too quickly.
- Don’t swim toward the shore. You want to swim parallel to the shore — to the side of the current.
- When you get out of the current, swim at an angle, following breaking waves to shore.
4. Be able to spot the signs of drowning.
When there’s not a lifeguard around, it’s important to swim in pairs and look out for each other. But you have to know what to look for.
Common signs of drowning include:
- The person facing the shore, with their mouth at water level.
- The person’s head tilted back.
- The person making a “climbing ladder motion.”
5. Learn how to treat a stingray or jellyfish sting yourself (and how to avoid it).
Stingray stings can be avoided by doing the “stingray shuffle.” Simply drag your feet along the sands, rather than picking up your feet the way you would when you normally walk.
However, if you do get stung by either a stingray or a jellyfish, here’s how to treat the sting:
6. Swim at beaches that have lifeguards.
It’s important to know all of these things no matter which beach you swim at.
But lifeguards definitely help keep you safe.
Take a look at this map before your beach outing to see if a lifeguard will be available.
