June 13, 2017 8:54 AM

Police searching for driver who fled after crash on Hilton Head

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Residents in the area of Beach City Road near the intersection of Dillon Road on Hilton Head Island can expect increased law enforcement in the area after a vehicle hit a tree early Tuesday, and the driver fled the scene, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies said.

The crash was reported around 3:40 a.m., and the driver may have been injured, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. It is unknown if there were other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The S.C. Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation, and troopers and deputies could be in the area for the next few hours, the release said.

This story will be updated.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

