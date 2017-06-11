10 things to keep in mind about fire ants

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:53 Do you have a fire ant problem? Here's how to tell if it's serious. Pause 0:32 Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds 1:36 'Did this really just happen?': Bluffton woman describes morning husband was picked up by ICE 0:53 "This is a risk," Beaufort school board member asks for stricter policy 0:45 You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood 0:29 What do Verona, Italy and Hilton Head Island have in common? 1:09 Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours 0:44 Moped rider killed on Hilton Head, crash debris remains 0:47 EMAS in action: How does this technology keep planes from crashing? 0:43 More human remains found inside Hunley submarine Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Fire ants don't just harm your gardens, but they also dole out a painful and potentially fatal sting. But how do you know if you're seeing fire ants or a less dangerous species? From their distinctive mounds to their peculiar behavior, here are a few tricks you can use to determine whether they're fire ants - and if they're foraging. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

Fire ants don't just harm your gardens, but they also dole out a painful and potentially fatal sting. But how do you know if you're seeing fire ants or a less dangerous species? From their distinctive mounds to their peculiar behavior, here are a few tricks you can use to determine whether they're fire ants - and if they're foraging. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com