When rain clouds become more frequent in the Lowcountry, watch where you step.
No, not for puddles, for fire ant mounds. These tiny insects will start and finish a fight, and they’ll leave you with welts, a range of other potential reactions and possibly nightmares.
Here are 10 things to keep in mind about fire ants this season.
1. Their stings hurt, but that’s about it
After a fire ant sting, the site will likely have a red welt that will be uncomfortable or painful and possibly itchy. Besides being unpleasant, they won’t cause any other issues unless the victim has an allergic reaction.
2. An allergic reaction could be fatal
Almost 100 people per year die from fire ant stings, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Less that 1 percent of children and 3 percent of adults will have a severe allergic reaction that can result in death if not treated right away. Some common symptoms of a severe reaction starting include hives in other areas of the body, abdominal cramping, vomiting, intense nausea or diarrhea, a tight chest or trouble breathing, swelling of the tongue or throat or difficulty swallowing, dizziness, unconsciousness or cardiac arrest.
3. For less extreme cases, there’s a simple solution
Wash the area out with plain soap and clean water and wait it out. Ice can help with the swelling and the pain, and an oral antihistamine or topical corticosteroid cream can help with any itchiness. Keep the sting from getting infected and keep an eye out for serious symptoms.
4. For more extreme reactions, be prepared
Anyone who is allergic to fire ants or has severe allergic reactions to other insects should consider speaking with a doctor about carrying an EpiPen. A Sun City woman died in 2009 after suffering anaphylactic shock from a fire ant sting.
5. Fire ants might be particularly active after a long drought ends
The devious little critters rear their ugly heads after a good bit of rain each year. Big fans of sunshine, they come out of the ground to dry off in their newly constructed mounds that will little lawns, sporting fields and the like. An exterminator or fearless homeowner can take action to prevent or get rid of existing fire ant mounds.
6. They prefer to multitask — they’ll bite and sting
Fire ants will bite and sting you. They have a tendency to latch on with their teeth, sounding the alarm for ant back-up, and then stinging from the abdomen. That way, they can hold on and sting you multiple times while their friends catch up and start doing the same thing.
7. Bug spray may or may not help
Your best bet is to layer on dark clothing, smell bland and wear thick shoes. Maybe even a ski mask. But that’s not realistic for South Carolina summers. Bug repellents with DEET will likely deter a fire ant who might be minding his own business. But if you step on his house, chances are no amount of repellent will save you. Watching where you step is the most effective deterrent.
8. Even fire ants have crazy cousins
A new invasive species from South America called the tawny crazy ants or Rasberry ants (named after the guy who discovered them, not the fruit spelled similarly but still a sweeter name than they deserve) started moving in on the Lowcountry in 2016. They are a fast-multiplying, aggressive species known for infesting electrical equipment. These little guys have a charming habit of secreting acid as they crawl on you. They also sting (but they don’t bite). These devils are also way tougher than fire ants, which would take them down in a fight for food. Oh, they also like to eat through electrical wires.
9. They’re not afraid of starting a fight
Fire ants are aggressive. Even if you’re just near their mound and haven’t done more than cast a shadow in their direction, you might be a target. They’ll be happy to start and finish a fight, so it’s best to be aware of your surroundings and keep a respectful distance. Or come ready to play with whatever terrible chemicals can keep these creatures at bay.
10. Fire ants are basically conquistadors
They’re not from ’round these parts. Also invaders from South America like their cousins, these bugs arrived in South Carolina in the 1990s after spreading across the Southeast from Alabama. With one queen laying anywhere between 100,000 and 300,000 eggs per year, there’s no doubt they’ll continue to spread.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments