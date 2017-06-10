Swim advisory lifted for Beaufort County beach

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control lifted a swim advisory for a section of beach at Hunting Island State Park Friday.
Bacteria levels have returned to normal for about a 200-foot portion of beach located below the beach access on North Beach, a DHEC release states.
Levels were high because storm water was being pumped onto the beach to relieve flooding of roads in the park, according to the release. The pumping has stopped.
Swimmers are asked to used caution near the lagoon where a breach still exists.
