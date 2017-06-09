Hilton Head still interested in creating this job

The Hilton Head Town Council advanced the possibility of an on-staff communications officer after an informal consensus among council members at Tuesday’s regular meeting meeting.
Steve Riley, town manager, said Friday council members intend to gather more information before taking any action. Developing a job description and a salary, and figuring out who the communications officer would report to and where they would be housed are part of that process, he said.
No official action has been taken by the council, but discussions about the possibility of creating the position have been going on for several weeks.
The town primarily communicates to residents through meeting minutes, email blasts, social media updates and the town web page.
Councilwoman Kim Likins said during Tuesday’s discussion it would benefit the town to stop using Charleston public relations firm Rawle Murdy. Information must now go to the firm and then be sent to the council for approval before it is distributed to the public.
Previously, Likins said a communications officer could attend all town meetings and report back to the public.
“We have to be careful if we move in that direction,” councilman Bill Harkins said at Tuesday’s meeting. “That this person ... never becomes a lobbyist for a particular individual or group, but communicates back and forth with ourselves and our community.”
Councilman Marc Grant said a handful of constituents have said if this position is created, they would want someone who can relate to them and communicate their needs. Previously, Grant said he was not sure if adding the position should be a top priority for the town, but said Friday he would vote in favor of it if the hiree is someone who can relate to the community.
“There has to be somebody who’s not biased,” he said. “We can’t put a spin on it.”
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
