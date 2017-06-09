Miss South Carolina, Teen pageants later this month

Competitors, including four locals, are gearing up for the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageants.
The Miss South Carolina Pageant will be at 8 p.m. June 24 at the Township Auditorium in Columbia. The winner will compete in the Miss America pageant.
The Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant will be at 7 p.m. June 23 at the auditorium. The winner will compete in the America’s Most Out-Standing Teen competition.
There will be three consecutive nights of preliminary competitions for both pageants at 7 p.m. June 20-22 at the auditorium. Preliminary winners will be announced each night.
Tickets for the events can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Township Auditorium Box Office.
The reigning Miss South Carolina is Rachel Wyatt, first runner-up to Miss America, and the reigning Miss South Carolina Teen is Makayla Stark.
Local competitors
▪ Delaney Black, Miss Bluffton
▪ Charleston Thompson, Miss Hilton Head Island
▪ Edi Darnell, Miss Bluffton Teen
▪ Kellan Fenegan, Miss Hilton Head Island Teen
