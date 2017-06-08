Joseph Gordon-Levitt Twitter
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Twitter

Local

June 08, 2017 3:12 PM

Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted a photo of Hilton Head this week. Here’s why

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

Thanks to celebrity superstar Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 4.2 million people on Twitter now know how beautiful Hilton Head is at sunset.

In case they didn’t know already, that is.

The actor/ director/ entrepreneur tweeted this beautiful photo of Hilton Head this week.

Gordon-Lewitt, is famous for his roles in “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Snowden.”

He tweeted his photo to promote his company HitRecord, a creative and collaborative online company that turns social media posts into productions.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours

Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours 1:09

Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours
What do Verona, Italy and Hilton Head Island have in common? 0:29

What do Verona, Italy and Hilton Head Island have in common?
Moped rider killed on Hilton Head, crash debris remains 0:44

Moped rider killed on Hilton Head, crash debris remains

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos