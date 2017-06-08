Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted a photo of Hilton Head this week. Here’s why

Thanks to celebrity superstar Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 4.2 million people on Twitter now know how beautiful Hilton Head is at sunset.
In case they didn’t know already, that is.
The actor/ director/ entrepreneur tweeted this beautiful photo of Hilton Head this week.
An evening stroll through Hilton Head, South Carolina.. https://t.co/tIqs9V9cTs pic.twitter.com/vXYI4XWvD0— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) June 6, 2017
Gordon-Lewitt, is famous for his roles in “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Snowden.”
He tweeted his photo to promote his company HitRecord, a creative and collaborative online company that turns social media posts into productions.
