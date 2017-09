Beaufort County residents evacuating for Hurricane Irma — and some daily commuters — waited in a spot of traffic near Argent Boulevard at SC 170 on Friday afternoon. The majority of the vehicles in the traffic were waiting to make a left turn onto SC 462 into Jasper County toward Ridgeland. Law enforcement officers were stationed at the crossing to stop westbound traffic so the long line of drivers could make the left turn. Traffic was heavy but moved at a steady pace around 5 p.m.