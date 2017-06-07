Development could become more flexible near this Hilton Head intersection

The Hilton Head Town Council on Tuesday gave initial approval to a land-management ordinance amendment that would allow mixed-use or commercial development on several parcels near the intersection of Squire Pope and Gumtree roads.
The modification would make development options more flexible, Nicole Dixon, the town’s development review administrator, said Wednesday.
“The ultimate goal is to develop the property as mixed-use,” she said.
If approved by the Town Council on second reading, the amendment would transfer density from three waterfront parcels to five other parcels.
“They’ll be left vacant,” Dixon said about the waterfront properties. “They’d just be open space.”
The amendment also would allow development around the existing Tabby Structure, she said.
Specific types of development could take place on some of the parcels under the proposed amendment, but no site plan has been approved, Dixon said. Mixed-use development, bicycle shops, convenience stores and eating establishments would be permitted, according to the recommendation for approval by the town Planning Commission.
