Local

June 07, 2017 9:36 AM

What Hilton Head leaders don’t want to see on the island

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

The Hilton Head Town Council gave final approval Tuesday to amending the town’s land management ordinance, including a ban on multilevel self-storage units.

The council previously gave initial approval to the ban. Other amendments approved Tuesday deal with streamlining the decision-making, appeal and review process for utility projects; clarifying activities covered by the stormwater section of the amendments; and making administrative changes to ensure the LMO is in compliance with state law.

Teri Lewis, the town’s LMO official, said the amendments will take effect immediately.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron'

Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron' 1:53

Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron'
7 things to know about the Beaufort River Swim 0:50

7 things to know about the Beaufort River Swim
Beaufort High senior rises above disability 1:45

Beaufort High senior rises above disability

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos