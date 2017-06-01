Move over, COSCO: Massive, record-breaking ship heads for Savannah, then Charleston

Not even a month after a record-breaking ship sailed through the Lowcountry, Savannah and Charleston plan to welcome an even bigger ship this week.

The COSCO Development ship broke a short-lived record in May as the biggest shipping container to sail to ports along the East Coast.

The 1,202 foot-long OOCL France is capable of carrying 830 more cargo boxes than the Development, making it the largest shipping container on the East Coast. It was built in 2013 in Hong Kong and can carry more than 13,000 cargo boxes.

The giant vessel stopped in Virginia earlier this week and is set to stop in Savannah this afternoon before heading to Charleston this Saturday. According to the Post and Courier, the ship passed through the Panama Canal last Wednesday, breaking the record as the biggest shipping container to pass through the waterway.

Track the OOCL France’s position here.