HarbourFest returns for 29th year

HarbourFest — a festival with music, a clown and fireworks — returns to Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina for its 29th year, according to a release.
The summerlong event is free and open to the public. The festival offers entertainment seven nights a week; it began on Memorial Day and will run through Labor Day.
HarbourFest has been named a “Top 20” event by the Southeastern Tourism Society and a “Best of Southern Fests” by The South magazine.
Following is the festival schedule:
All week long:
Entertainer Shannon Tanner will have two shows a day at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Sept. 3. Tanner is a fan favorite and typically gets the crowd involved in singing and dancing, the release said.
Cappy the Clown will entertain with face painting, balloon animals, arts and crafts, and other games and activities through Sept. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesdays only:
Fireworks shows will take place Tuesday nights at dusk from June 13 to Aug. 15. If rain causes a show to be canceled, the event will be moved to Wednesday. Hilton Head’s largest fireworks display is scheduled for July 4, the release said.
Guided water tours are also available to view the shows.
Thursdays only:
As part of the Parrot Palooza event, Tanner and his Jimmy Buffett tribute band, the Oyster Reefers, will perform June 15 to Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
