More Videos

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant

Pause
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you 1:01

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you

Witches of Socastee explain their practices and the coming eclipse 2:06

Witches of Socastee explain their practices and the coming eclipse

By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County 1:01

By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 0:44

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 1:30

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

Moorer found guilty by jury in obstruction of justice case 2:25

Moorer found guilty by jury in obstruction of justice case

Hilton Head students offer hope to kids rattled by Hurricane Harvey 0:25

Hilton Head students offer hope to kids rattled by Hurricane Harvey

  • Weeks after losing his brother, Hilton Head teen graduates high school

    Hilton Head High School senior Will McLoud receives his diploma on May 30, 2017. Principal Amanda O'Nan praised the student body earlier in the night for supporting Will and his family after the death of Austin McLoud, 21, on May 7.

Weeks after losing his brother, Hilton Head teen graduates high school

Hilton Head High School senior Will McLoud receives his diploma on May 30, 2017. Principal Amanda O'Nan praised the student body earlier in the night for supporting Will and his family after the death of Austin McLoud, 21, on May 7.
Graham Cawthon gcawthon@islandpacket.com
Three men broke into Bluffton High. Do you recognize them?

Crime & Public Safety

Three men broke into Bluffton High. Do you recognize them?

Police are looking for three males who allegedly broke into Bluffton High School early on the morning of July 27. According to Bluffton Police, the men stole a duffle bag full of items, a camera tripod and an overhead projector. Anyone who recognizes these suspects is encouraged to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550 or Detective Sergeant Laura Rutland at 843‐706‐4598.Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐888‐274‐6372, text TIPSC to 274637 or visit sccrimestoppers.com.

School uniform basics for Beaufort County students

Education

School uniform basics for Beaufort County students

These are the basic requirements for students to meet for Beaufort County Public School students. Parents and students should refer to their respective school's list of accepted colors for their uniforms. For more information, go to beaufortschool.net.

Hilton Head mom isn't a fan of her kids' early school start time

Beaufort News

Hilton Head mom isn't a fan of her kids' early school start time

Connie Pratt, a Hilton Head Island mother to two girls, is upset with the district's decision to keep elementary school start times at 7:45 a.m. She puts her girls to bed at 7:15 p.m. to make sure they get enough sleep. For Mother's Day, the girls gave her a card thanking her for encouraging them to get more sleep.