Weeks after losing his brother, Hilton Head teen graduates high school

Police are looking for three males who allegedly broke into Bluffton High School early on the morning of July 27. According to Bluffton Police, the men stole a duffle bag full of items, a camera tripod and an overhead projector. Anyone who recognizes these suspects is encouraged to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550 or Detective Sergeant Laura Rutland at 843‐706‐4598.Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐888‐274‐6372, text TIPSC to 274637 or visit sccrimestoppers.com.