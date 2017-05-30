Don't worry about your paycheck. Worry about your character, says Hilton Head High principal

As the Beaufort County Football Club's Islanders — a new franchise of the Carolina League of Women's Premier Soccer — prepares Tuesday for its first game, program director Michael Townsend talks about the club. Soccer fans are invited to watch the team take on the lake Norman Eclipse in its first game 6 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Head Preparatory School.
Volunteers with Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Protection Project found a disoriented sea turtle on Tuesday morning, past the dunes and walking in the wrong direction on Hilton Head Island. With the help of lifeguards with Hilton Head Island Shore and Beach Services, the group eventually got the 400-pound turtle back into the ocean.
90-year-old, legally blind Bessie Butler, a member of the Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters, performs at the 31st annual Gullah Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.