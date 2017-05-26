The intersection of Mitchelville and Baygall roads is photographed on Friday. A proposal recently went before Hilton Head town staff to develop about 45 units of both attached and detached homes on Mitchelville Road near the intersection. The development would subdivide 6.5 acres on an 11.2-acre property, according to a pre-application materials.
The intersection of Mitchelville and Baygall roads is photographed on Friday. A proposal recently went before Hilton Head town staff to develop about 45 units of both attached and detached homes on Mitchelville Road near the intersection. The development would subdivide 6.5 acres on an 11.2-acre property, according to a pre-application materials. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
The intersection of Mitchelville and Baygall roads is photographed on Friday. A proposal recently went before Hilton Head town staff to develop about 45 units of both attached and detached homes on Mitchelville Road near the intersection. The development would subdivide 6.5 acres on an 11.2-acre property, according to a pre-application materials. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Local

New residential development possible for Mitchelville area

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

May 26, 2017 5:50 PM

Mitchelville could be getting a new residential development.

A proposal went recently before Hilton Head town staff to develop about 45 units of both attached and detached homes on Mitchelville Road near the Baygall Road intersection. The development would subdivide 6.5 acres on an 11.2-acre property, according to a pre-application materials.

Mitchelville was the first self-governed settlement for freed slaves in the United States.

Thomas & Hutton, an engineering company, proposed the development on behalf of K. Hovnanian Homes, a real estate company involved in marketing, design and construction.

Thomas & Hutton officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contacted initially Friday, Town Councilman John McCann, who represents the Mitchelville area, said he wasn’t aware of the proposal.

In the pre-application process, an individual or company wanting to build on Hilton Head meets with town staff and provides an explanation of what they intend to do, along with a basic site plan. The town staff then offers feedback on the application.

Judy Nash Timmer, the senior planner for Hilton Head’s Developmental Review and Zoning Division, said the pre-application process ensures that developers will comply with all ordinances before spending money to develop a full set of plans.

Regarding the proposed Mitchelville development, town staff said the property could not include Driessen Park in their name, Timmer said.

“We make sure we give them the basic information that they need,” she said. “And if we see any red flags, we can point it out to them.”

After the pre-application meeting, developers can submit their plans for a development permit review, Timmer said. Once they get a development permit, they can apply for a building permit, she said, adding the process does not have a set time frame.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Just how dangerous is plastic for marine life?

Just how dangerous is plastic for marine life? 0:41

Just how dangerous is plastic for marine life?
Family vacationing on Hilton Head gets an unexpected visitor 0:16

Family vacationing on Hilton Head gets an unexpected visitor
Rainy day? Check out this fun and inexpensive science project 0:42

Rainy day? Check out this fun and inexpensive science project

View More Video