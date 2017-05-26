New residential development possible for Mitchelville area

Mitchelville could be getting a new residential development.
A proposal went recently before Hilton Head town staff to develop about 45 units of both attached and detached homes on Mitchelville Road near the Baygall Road intersection. The development would subdivide 6.5 acres on an 11.2-acre property, according to a pre-application materials.
Mitchelville was the first self-governed settlement for freed slaves in the United States.
Thomas & Hutton, an engineering company, proposed the development on behalf of K. Hovnanian Homes, a real estate company involved in marketing, design and construction.
Thomas & Hutton officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Contacted initially Friday, Town Councilman John McCann, who represents the Mitchelville area, said he wasn’t aware of the proposal.
In the pre-application process, an individual or company wanting to build on Hilton Head meets with town staff and provides an explanation of what they intend to do, along with a basic site plan. The town staff then offers feedback on the application.
Judy Nash Timmer, the senior planner for Hilton Head’s Developmental Review and Zoning Division, said the pre-application process ensures that developers will comply with all ordinances before spending money to develop a full set of plans.
Regarding the proposed Mitchelville development, town staff said the property could not include Driessen Park in their name, Timmer said.
“We make sure we give them the basic information that they need,” she said. “And if we see any red flags, we can point it out to them.”
After the pre-application meeting, developers can submit their plans for a development permit review, Timmer said. Once they get a development permit, they can apply for a building permit, she said, adding the process does not have a set time frame.
