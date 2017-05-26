Lawsuit: Shipyard community failed to pay company for hurricane cleanup

Sailmaster, a community within Shipyard Plantation, is being sued for allegedly failing to pay a company that cleaned up debris after Hurricane Matthew.
Allcare Tree Surgery, a tree service company, said in its suit, filed May 16 in Beaufort County Circuit Court, that it had agreed to remove tree limbs, downed trees and other debris for Sailmaster after the Oct. 8 hurricane. Sailmaster, the lawsuit claims, has failed to pay for those services.
Atlantic States Management, a property management company that oversees Sailmaster, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Allcare is seeking $43,300 plus 1.5 percent monthly interest on the unpaid amount. The company also is asking for damages to cover Sailmaster’s “unjust enrichment,” according to the suit.
Allcare and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Earlier this month, a Michigan cleaning company filed a similar lawsuit against Sea Pines Resort, claiming the resort failed to pay for hurricane cleanup.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
