Windmill Harbour Marina increases slip rental rates

Windmill Harbour Marina slip rental rates will increase 7 percent starting June 1, according to a release.
The rates, which had remained constant since 2009, are increasing because of the rising cost of maintenance and ownership, the release said.
Harbourmaster Jake McMillan said Thursday the increase has nothing to do with Hurricane Matthew damage. Rather, he said, the board of directors reviewed rates around the area and decided an increase was necessary.
New slip rental rates can be found online.
The private marina has 258 boat slips for rent or purchase. Rental slips are leased on a monthly basis and give owners 24-hour access. Slip sizes range from 25 feet to 70 feet, according to Windmill Harbour website.
McMillan said boat owners don’t have to live in Windmill Harbour to rent slips, and that most rentals are used by locals rather than tourists.
“Only 25 percent or so (of renters) live in Windmill Harbour,” he said.
