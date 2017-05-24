Want to watch marsh tackies eat cake? Birthday celebration part of Barn Raiser event

The Daufuskie Marsh Tacky Society is celebrating a birthday, pregnancy and anniversary during its second annual Barn Raiser event from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Lucero, the once wide-eyed little colt that came from DP Lowther’s farm in Ridgeland at 4 months old, is turning 2 this month. Lucero is the sire of a foal expected in about four weeks, the first marsh tacky to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades. The dam Carolina Moon is celebrating her one-year anniversary on Daufuskie.
The event, which will be held across from Freeport Marina and the Old Daufuskie Crab Company, is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.
Guests can stop by the barn for free cake and ice cream, pony rides, paint the pony, pin the tail on the tacky, and a photo booth. Story boards will be on display describing the organization’s fundraising and programming goals this year. A special carrot birthday cake will be presented to the horses at 4 p.m., and a 50/50 raffle winner will be drawn at 5:45 p.m.
“We are thrilled to share this historic occasion with the community,” says Erica Veit, founder and executive director. “These horses are about so much more than meets the eye. The history, culture and heritage that these horses represent belongs to all of us and it should be celebrated by everyone.”
Marsh tackies are an unusual breed left on the South Carolina coast about 500 years ago by Spanish explorers. The animals were integral to Gullah culture for work, transportation and entertainment. Characterized by long, flowing manes, they are slightly smaller than average horses.
Founded in 2015, Daufuskie Marsh Tacky Society’s mission is to promote and protect our critically endangered SC State Heritage Horse through breeding and special events programming.
For more information, go to www.daufuskiemarshtackysociety.org.
Comments