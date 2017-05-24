Hilton Head businesses anticipate many Memorial Day tourists

Hilton Head tote bags, keychains, magnets, necklaces and beachy home decor fill the interior of the Shell Shop in the Coligny Plaza Shopping Center.
The clientele are mostly tourists, although there is a dedicated base of locals who avoid the shop in the summer, said Jim Kayser, who has owned his business for about 35 years.
“Without tourism, I wouldn’t have a shop,” he said.
That’s the way it is for many business owners on Hilton Head, and the Memorial Day weekend kicks off the island’s annual tourist season, which will last through Labor Day.
About 232,000 visitors traveled to Hilton Head last May, and that number is expected to rise this month, said Charlie Clark, vice president of communications for the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.
Greg Ney, who handles bike rentals for The Bike Doctor on Beach City Road, said the store will probably rent 900 of the 1,200 available bikes this weekend.
“Our business probably goes up 500 to 600 percent,” he said.
That spike in business will last through Labor Day, peaking in July, when the store typically sells out, he said.
“I’ve been here six years,” Ney said. “You get used to it. You know the flood’s coming, and you just ride the wave.”
In the off season, things slow down with rentals, but sales and services stay steady, he said.
The same is true for Stu’s Surf Side Subs in the Coligny Plaza Shopping Center, said owner Donna Zigelstein, noting her business increases 50 to 60 percent during tourist season.
“It’s dramatic,” she said. “We go from zero to 100 this (Memorial Day) weekend.”
The small shop has one oven and 500 square feet to work with, but it is enough to handle the expected line of customers wrapping out the door and the onslaught of call-in orders, Zigelstein said,
“The only negative thing, really, is the traffic (on the roads),” she said.
Bryn and Petey Lauffer, both servers at the Old Oyster Factory on Marshland Road, agreed about the traffic. But as servers, they said they enjoy the big tips they often earn during tourist season.
“I just see all the tourists as dollar bills,” Petey Lauffer said.
However, not all island businesses are as dependent on tourists. Alfred Olivetti, the owner of Go Tri Sports, an athletic gear store on New Orleans Road, said he doesn’t see an overflow of tourists during the peak travel season.
“Our meat and potatoes are locals,” he said.
Andrew Jenkins, manager of The Bike Doctor store housed in the same building as Go Tri Sports, said he sees more people needing bicycle tune-ups and sells more accessories during the summer, though he added the overall level of business doesn’t change drastically. The New Orleans Road store doesn’t rent beach bikes in contrast to its Beach City Road location.
“It’s more steady year round,” Jenkins said. “Most bike shops in other parts of the country are slow during winter, and I don’t have that problem.”
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
