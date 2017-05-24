Let’s all toast to Beaufort County’s beer-drinkers for what they’re doing to the economy

South Carolina's beer industry contributes more than $3.3 billion annually to South Carolina’s economy, according to a new study.
The study concluded that the beer industry — made up of brewers and importers, distributors and retailers — supports nearly 28,000 jobs in the state, accounting for more than $1 billion in wages and benefits.
According to the study, the beer industry generates about $107 million annually in State Sen. Tom Davis’ district, which includes Hilton Head Island and parts of Bluffton, Beaufort, Port Royal, Hardeeville and Ridgeland.
The industry also accounts for more than 1,000 jobs in his district.
“Independent beer distributors generate significant economic contributions in their communities through local business-to-business commerce, investments in local infrastructure and capital assets and tax revenue,” Craig Purser, National Beer Wholesalers Association President & CEO, said in a news release. “Through a wide range of services, distributors work to build beer brands of all kinds — from large, familiar labels to start-up, craft brands and imports from around the world — and to deliver vast consumer choice in the marketplace."
The study, which was jointly commissioned by the NBWA and the Beer Institute, found that industry generated $404 million in business and personal taxes and paid $288 million in consumption taxes in 2016 to the state of South Carolina.
Across the nation, the U.S. beer industry accounts for more than $350 billion in economic activity, produces nearly $63 billion in tax revenue and supports 2.23 million jobs.
The Beer Serves America study was compiled by an independent economics firm John Dunham & Associates.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments