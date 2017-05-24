Hilton Head Island Hall of Fame seeking nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the Hilton Head Island Hall of Fame, according to a release from The Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island, which launched the program in 2012.
The Hall of Fame honors those who have had a lasting impact on the community. It is located at the Coastal Discovery Museum. Last year, Emory S. Campbell and Carolina “Beany” Newhall were inducted.
Anyone can submit a nomination through June 15 by filling out a form available online and mailing it to The Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island.
Once nominations are received, an anonymous group of community members will select this year’s honorees. Those selected will be celebrated with a luncheon in November, and will be permanently enshrined in the hall.
