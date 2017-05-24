Are you a fan of Lowcountry shrimp? This news on the season will be music to your mouth

Experts are forecasting a good season for shrimping after South Carolina nearshore waters opened to commercial shrimp trawling Wednesday morning.
“So far we’ve seen indications that it should be a good year,” Mel Bell, director of South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Office of Fisheries Management, said in a news release.
This year’s shrimping season comes on the heels of an unusual year.
The 2016 season was preceded by a record fall flooding event, bookended by two abnormally warm winters and included multiple tropical storms and Hurricane Matthew.
Although DNR models predicted high shrimp numbers in the spring, the 2016 commercial harvest and value ended up on par with ten-year averages.
The shrimp season normally opens in mid to late May, but opening date changes from year to year based on the conditions of the shrimp themselves.
The nearshore or General Trawl Zone waters are usually within 3 miles of the coast, where shrimp tend to collect while moving offshore. Provisional waters, which are more than 3 miles off the coast, opened in April.
In Beaufort County, one of the state’s largest shrimping areas along with Charleston and Georgetown, shrimpers are struggling to eek out a living.
According to an Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette analysis, there aren’t enough shrimpers now to meet even 13 percent of the state’s estimated annual shrimp consumption, NOAA data showed.
“We hope the early-season forecasts translate into a successful year and encourage folks to get out and support the local industry,” Bell said in the release.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments