Chamber announces graduates of Leadership Beaufort Class of 2017

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the graduates of the Leadership Beaufort Class of 2017.
The class is made up of a diverse group of Beaufort citizens — ranging in age from 24 to 76 years old, 13 men and 13 women, some new to Beaufort and some Beaufort natives.
Each year, a select group of local leaders learn not only what is going on but how to make a difference in the community. The program builds community leadership through an in-depth view of cultural, economic, historic, social, educational, environmental and government resources.
Leadership Beaufort applications for the class of 2018 are available at the Chamber Office, 701 Craven St., or online at BeaufortChamber.org.
Applications are due to the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce Office no later than 2 p.m. May 26.
For more information about the program, contact Connie Hipp at conedsc@embarqmail.com.
Class of 2017
▪ Lisa Clancy
▪ Chuck Cozart
▪ Joy Craig
▪ Patrick Cunningham
▪ Katelyn Dennis
▪ Alex Dorobantu
▪ Courtney Dukes
▪ Mike Fowlkes
▪ Katie Godowns
▪ Traci Guldner
▪ Lawrence Holdsworth
▪ Chet Houston
▪ Elizabeth Klosterman
▪ Bill Krebs
▪ Addison Jarrell
▪ Kristin McClain
▪ Shakeeya Polite
▪ Bill Prokop
▪ Becky Salazar
▪ Peter Singleton
▪ Dwayne Smalley
▪ John Turbeville
▪ Kristen Webb
▪ Christy Welch-Copeland
▪ Vonetta Williams
▪ Jason Wilson
