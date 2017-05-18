Funeral arrangements scheduled for Bluffton teens killed in Monday crash

Funeral arrangements for two Bluffton teens killed in a crash late Monday night on Bluffton Parkway have been planned for Friday and Saturday.
Samuel Martin Bougus, 19, and Noah Patrick Fedele, 17, died at the scene of a crash on the parkway near Pinecrest Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to the Bluffton Police Department and Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen.
Fedele, the driver, and Bougus, the passenger, were the only occupants of the white Range Rover that wrecked as the pair traveled in the westbound lanes.
The vehicle flipped over after Fedele lost control and struck several trees in the median, Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the police department said on Tuesday. She said police were notified about the accident by a nearby resident who heard the crash.
Nelson said Thursday the department’s collision reconstruction unit continues to investigate whether speed was a factor in the wreck.
Bougus, a 2016 graduate of Bluffton High School, was employed at Skull Creek Marina, was an avid fisherman, passionate about boating and loved being out on the water, according to his Sauls Funeral Home obituary.
A funeral mass will be held 12:15 p.m. Friday at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church at 31 St. Gregory Drive in Bluffton.
Bougus’ family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Fedele, a senior at Bluffton High until he transferred in November of last year, was described as an outgoing teenager who loved hanging out with friends, playing video games and “just simply being the life of the party,” according to his obituary, also published through Sauls. He also helped out at his father’s construction business and hoped to pursue a construction career.
Fedele’s family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home at 90 Simmonsville Road in Bluffton.
A reception will be held at the Bluffton Community Center at 141 Goethe Road beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Three separate GoFundMe pages have been created to support the Fedele and Bougus families with funeral expenses.
A GoFundMe page for Bougus had raised $19,070 as of noon on Thursday.
A GoFundMe page to assist Fedele’s family had raised $1,860 of its $10,000 goal by the same time on Thursday.
An additional GoFundMe page was set up to support both the Fedele and Bougus families. As of noon Thursday, the page had raised $2,065 of its $5,000 goal.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments