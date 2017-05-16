Local

Duffie Stone to speak at Sun City Hilton Head

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone will speak to Sun City Hilton Head residents at 9 a.m. May 26 at Magnolia Hall.

The event is organized by the community’s Forum Club.

For more information, email jquirk@sc.rr.com.

