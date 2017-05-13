Children participating in the inaugural Donut Eating Contest try to eat their donuts hanging from strings without using their hands during the 39th annual Bluffton Village Festival on Saturday, May 13, 2017, on Calhoun Street in Bluffton.
Delayna Earley
Jay Rainey, butcher at Butcher's Market and Deli, puts peppers and onions onto his grill along with their in-house made sausages during the 39th annual Bluffton Village Festival on Saturday, May 13, 2017, on Calhoun Street in Bluffton.
Participants in the 5th annual Pie Eating Contest pause while eating their pies during the 39th annual Bluffton Village Festival on Saturday, May 13, 2017, on Calhoun Street in Bluffton. Aldo Cazales, center, 14, of Bluffton, finished first in the competition.
Bill and Ellene Lucas, who are from Cleveland, Ohio but have a second home in Bluffton, try to stay dry while enjoying lunch during the 39th annual Bluffton Village Festival on Saturday, May 13, 2017, on Calhoun Street in Bluffton.
Kay Dee Mary Jamieson, 3, of Bluffton, runs through puddles from the thunderstorms that plagued the the 39th annual Bluffton Village Festival on Saturday, May 13, 2017, on Calhoun Street in Bluffton.
A pineapple bowl, offered by Deliciously Couture, as seen at the 39th annual Bluffton Village Festival on Saturday, May 13, 2017, on Calhoun Street in Bluffton.
