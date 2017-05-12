Palmetto Electric board awards $67,500 to area organizations

The Palmetto Electric Trust Board awarded several donations totaling $67,500 to area organizations.
Sandalwood Community Food Bank received $2,500 to create an emergency fund of clients in need.
Meals on Wheels received $10,000 to assist in providing meals to home bound individuals.
Coastal Discovery Museum was granted $30,000 to assist with educational programs, supplies, materials and scholarships.
The American Red Cross received $25,000 to better prepare for and establish resiliency within Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties.
All of these donations are made possible through contributions to Palmetto Electric’s Operation Round Up program. Participants donate an average of $6 a year by rounding their electric bills to the next highest dollar.
Since 1989, $7.4 million has been collected in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties.
