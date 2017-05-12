Beaufort Jasper EOC offering energy cost assistance

Beaufort Jasper EOC is offering the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to assist eligible low-income households with their heating and/or cooling energy cost.
EOC provides LIHEAP assistance for qualified individuals and families with a current utility bill in a household member’s name or with a window unit to cool your home. Applicants must be income eligible in addition to meeting other program guidelines.
In order to qualify for this benefit program, your household’s annual income before taxes must not exceed $18,090 if one person lives in the household; $24,360 if two people live in the household; and $30,630 if three people live in the household. For larger households up to eight, add $6,270 for each additional person in the home.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, Beaufort County residents may call 843-255-7220 and Jasper County residents may call 843-726-5586.
