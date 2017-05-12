Local

May 12, 2017 11:29 AM

Beaufort County Historical Society sets its annual meeting

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort County Historical Society is hosting its 78th annual meeting at noon May 18 at Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club on Meridian Road on Lady’s Island, according to a news release.

There will be a brief business meeting with election of a new slate of officers. The nominating committee will present the following slate: Mae Mendoza, president; Lillian Haist, vice president; Donna Alley, secretary; Harry Chikades, treasurer; Linda Hoffman, research secretary.

Dr. Brent Morris, professor at USCB and author of the new book, “Yes Lord, I know the Road — A Documentary History of African Americans in South Carolina, 1526-2008,” the first comprehensive history of African-Americans in the Palmetto State, will speak at 12:10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

There will be an optional catered lunch at 11:30 a.m. for $10 for those who make a reservation, which should be made by noon May 15 to Linda Hoffman at lindahof@earthlink.net.

