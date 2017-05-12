Beaufort County Historical Society sets its annual meeting

The Beaufort County Historical Society is hosting its 78th annual meeting at noon May 18 at Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club on Meridian Road on Lady’s Island, according to a news release.
There will be a brief business meeting with election of a new slate of officers. The nominating committee will present the following slate: Mae Mendoza, president; Lillian Haist, vice president; Donna Alley, secretary; Harry Chikades, treasurer; Linda Hoffman, research secretary.
Dr. Brent Morris, professor at USCB and author of the new book, “Yes Lord, I know the Road — A Documentary History of African Americans in South Carolina, 1526-2008,” the first comprehensive history of African-Americans in the Palmetto State, will speak at 12:10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
There will be an optional catered lunch at 11:30 a.m. for $10 for those who make a reservation, which should be made by noon May 15 to Linda Hoffman at lindahof@earthlink.net.
