This ‘Captain for Hire’ will help you find your spiritual sea legs

Remember when it was cool to wander off the beaten path to go find yourself? Maybe get your kicks on Route 66?
Remember streaking, marching, protesting, sticking it to the man, doing our own thing, our way — because not all of us marched to the same drummer, and some of us had to break out of our molds.
Rich Reilly wasn’t didn’t do any of that.
He was the guy who stayed the steady course while some of us charted the road less traveled. He, according to his neat business card, became the “Captain For Hire.”
Brought up in Brooklyn, N.Y. in the fishing industry, he joined the Navy at seventeen and served in Vietnam. While other great thinkers were experimenting with the chemical reactions between brain synapses and certain unknown substances or seeing what happens if you mixed large doses of martini lunches and the Rolling Stones, Rich applied his skills to underwater repair, salvage, and the maintenance of naval vessels.
The work was intense, involving deep-sea scuba training. Marine inspectors, of course, have to be in good shape all the time. Reilly is nothing if not fit. In fact, every moment of our interview reminded me of my own unfitness.
After his four-year stint in the Navy, Rich did two dutiful reserve years in San Diego because he wanted to continue working around seawater, and he knew the climate there was what he preferred. That lead to some high-risk activities on the job like oil-rig inspections and underwater excavations, which in turn led to a couple of near-death experiences. He got his associates degree as a machinist while assembling escape boats for cruise ships.
He moved to Tucson, Ariz., where he was a standup American family man.
“One thing we did not cover,” wrote Rich in his email to me after our interview, “was my career away from the sea, with Raytheon. While there, I worked through several corporate sales/consolidations which involved, General Dynamics selling off to Hughes Aircraft, which was then sold to Texas Instruments, and finally to the Raytheon Corporation circa 1988. During this 35-year journey I remained in Supply Chain Management until I retired as the Logistics Director for their Missile Systems Division in Tucson, AZ. In 2014.”
In case islanders are interested in how Rich’s career path has traveled upward and outward since doing everything the right way since he was born — the way his parents told him to do it — you can join him for a boat tour around the island.
In retirement, he has found a way to do what he’s always loved to do, which is to be in, on, or around the water, educating people about the coast.
What better way to live out his retirement years than to kick back in the Lowcountry on a boat named the Island Explorer, going out of the Old Oyster Factory and Calibogue Sound, for an hour or so while people pay you to talk about yourself, where you live, and what you like.
Reilly conducts island tours three or so days a week. Call him at (520)-870-0687 or email Richr81525@gmail.com.
He’ll keep you “steady as she goes.”
Carmen Hawkins De Cecco lives on Hilton Head Island. She blogs at hiltonheadblogangel.me. Email her at carmenhawk@hargray.com.
