Good news, bad news: Hilton Head sees alarming rise in some crimes, big drop in others

Crimes against people on Hilton Head Island during the first quarter of 2017 were nearly triple that of 2016, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
In the first quarter of 2017, 17 aggravated assaults, six robberies and two forcible rapes took place in the Town of Hilton Head, totaling 25 crimes against people. In the first quarter of 2016, there were only nine crimes against people reported, but one of those was a murder.
Crimes against persons
1st quarter 2014
1st quarter 2015
1st quarter 2016
1st quarter 2017
Murder
0
0
1
0
Aggravated assault
28
12
6
17
Robbery
3
6
0
6
Forcible rape
2
3
2
2
Total
33
21
9
25
Crimes against property in the first quarter of 2017 were the lowest in four years. Auto theft in the first quarter of 2017 was nearly double that of 2016, but burglary was cut by more than half. Larceny was also much lower in the first quarter of 2017 than the same time period last year.
Crimes against property
1st quarter 2014
1st quarter 2015
1st quarter 2016
1st quarter 2017
Burglary
39
47
33
15
Larceny
163
158
176
114
Auto theft
15
9
4
11
Total
217
214
213
140
