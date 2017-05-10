Local

Good news, bad news: Hilton Head sees alarming rise in some crimes, big drop in others

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

May 10, 2017 3:35 PM

Crimes against people on Hilton Head Island during the first quarter of 2017 were nearly triple that of 2016, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

In the first quarter of 2017, 17 aggravated assaults, six robberies and two forcible rapes took place in the Town of Hilton Head, totaling 25 crimes against people. In the first quarter of 2016, there were only nine crimes against people reported, but one of those was a murder.

Crimes against persons

1st quarter 2014

1st quarter 2015

1st quarter 2016

1st quarter 2017

Murder

0

0

1

0

Aggravated assault

28

12

6

17

Robbery

3

6

0

6

Forcible rape

2

3

2

2

Total

33

21

9

25

Crimes against property in the first quarter of 2017 were the lowest in four years. Auto theft in the first quarter of 2017 was nearly double that of 2016, but burglary was cut by more than half. Larceny was also much lower in the first quarter of 2017 than the same time period last year.

Crimes against property

1st quarter 2014

1st quarter 2015

1st quarter 2016

1st quarter 2017

Burglary

39

47

33

15

Larceny

163

158

176

114

Auto theft

15

9

4

11

Total

217

214

213

140

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

