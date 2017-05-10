Hilton Head man says he knows what the mystery creature in his pond is. Experts say it can’t be

Steve Upesleja swears the creature he sees swimming in the stormwater pond outside of his balcony is a green sea turtle.
Upesleja, a resident of Hilton Head Beach and Tennis Club, said he originally saw the turtle about five days ago when it rose its entire shell above the water. It was about 2 feet long and had fins on either side of its body, he said.
Unfortunately, he was only able to snap a blurry photo of the turtle’s head when it came up for air a few days later.
Although the Department of Natural Resources told him that the creature was most likely not a sea turtle, Upesleja said he has seen them before and is certain it was.
According to Amber Kuehn, manager of the Coastal Discovery Museum’s Sea Turtle Protection Project, only two adult green sea turtles, which usually weigh about 500 pounds, have ever nested on Hilton Head Island.
Volunteers with the Coastal Discovery Museum’s Sea Turtle Protection Project have been patrolling the beach every morning looking for tracks made by baby turtles since the beginning of May. Kuehn said the team has not yet seen any crawl markings in those areas.
“It is very unlikely that it’s a green sea turtle," Kuehn said. “You’d see track marks from the sea water to the fresh water.”
Since green sea turtles have fins instead of legs, they cannot walk on land. The only way a green sea turtle might have ended up in the pond is if a person captured the turtle and placed it there, which is a federal offense, Keuhn said.
Upesleja moved into his unit above the retention pond about a month ago and saw the turtle for the first time last week, so it is unknown how long the turtle he is seeing has been living in the pond.
Upeselja contacted The Island Packet on Tuesday night with concerns that the sea turtle may have accidentally found its way into the retention pond and needed help getting back into the ocean.
By Wednesday morning, Sally Krebs, Hilton Head Island’s sustainable practices coordinator, was at the pond hoping to identify the turtle.
Krebs and another team member spent about an hour monitoring the pond and talking with Hilton Head Beach and Tennis executives and Upesleja and his wife, JoAnn.
During that time, the sea turtle only stuck the tip of its nose out of the water once, so Krebs was not able to identify what type of turtle it is nor its size.
An easy way to tell the difference between a sea turtle and a freshwater turtle is that sea turtles have fins on either side of their body that are about a foot long. Turtles found in fresh water ponds have webbed feet and can walk very easily on land.
Upesleja plans to keep a watch on the pond, hoping to capture a clear photo of the turtle this time. As a wildlife lover, he said, he wants to help officials identify the turtle in order to get it the proper help it may need.
“If it starts floating and doesn’t go down again, then you know she’s not in good shape and we might be able to come get her,” Krebs said. “But unless we’re sure it’s a sea turtle, we’re not going to jump in (and take actions).”
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Sea turtles in distress
To report sightings of dead or injured sea turtles on the beach, call Sally Krebs at 843-341-4690.
Comments