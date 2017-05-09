Beaufort County has the biggest drinkers in the state and yet we’re living longer

Life expectancy is rising overall across the state, but disparities among South Carolina counties are growing, according to a report published this week.
As of 2014, Beaufort County has the longest life expectancy in the state and also the highest percentage of heavy and binge drinkers, according to the report from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
In other South Carolina counties, life expectancy is nearly 10 years shorter.
Much of the variation can be explained by differences in socioeconomic status, race and ethnicity factors, behavioral risks and access to health care, according to the study.
Beaufort County’s life expectancy at birth in 2014 was 81.57 years, neighboring Jasper and Colleton counties had life expectancies more than five years lower.
By a similar comparison, Beaufort County’s median household income is at least $20,000 more than both of those two counties, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“One big factor is probably that a big part of population of Beaufort County are economic migrants,” said Robert Carey, director of the Regional Economic Analysis Laboratory at Clemson University. “They’re people with higher incomes that move there from other parts of the country to retire.”
In an interesting the study also found that 66 percent of residents are heavy drinkers, the highest percentage in the state by 6 percent.
According to the study, heavy drinking among Beaufort County men increased by 20 percent from 2005 to 2012 and increased 13 percent among women in the county.
In rural counties, many of which are very poor, residents face issues that many Beaufort County residents do not, such as affording healthy food and finding good healthcare providers, Carey said.
“What you have is people with higher income and college degrees leaving rural areas and clustering with people of similar levels of income and education in urban centers,” Carey said.
To conduct the study, researchers looked at death certificates from 1980 through 2014. They found that the gap between South Carolina counties with the highest and lowest life expectancies is larger now than it was back in 1980, highlights the same conclusion seen across the country.
Beaufort County — where life expectancy has risen 10.75 percent over that period — was among the top counties in the U.S. with the most improved life expectancy. Pickens County, which had the highest life expectancy in the state in 1980, has only seen an increase of 2.9 percent.
These statistics highlight the massive and growing inequality in the health of Americans, according to researchers, who said the data “demands policy action.”
“These findings demonstrate an urgent imperative, that policy changes at all levels are gravely needed to reduce inequality in the health of Americans,” Dr. Ali Mokdad, an author on the study, said in a news release. “Federal, state and local health departments need to invest in programs that work and engage their communities in disease prevention and health promotion.”
In addition to life expectancy, researchers analyzed the performance of all 3,142 U.S. counties in terms of mortality rates for select causes, smoking and obesity prevalence, recommended physical activity and alcohol use.
