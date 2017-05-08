Local

May 08, 2017 8:58 AM

This Emmy-winning former TV journalist will discuss media, foreign policy on Hilton Head

Posted by Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

Emmy Award-winning TV journalist Charles Bierbauer will discuss the intersection of media coverage and foreign policy at an event this week on Hilton Head Island.

Bierbauer’s presentation — “How Media Affects the Formation and Execution of Foreign Policy” — is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church at 540 William Hilton Parkway on the island.

The World Affairs Council of Hilton Head is sponsoring the event.

Bierbauer is currently dean of the University of South Carolina’s College of Mass Communication and Information Studies.

He won an Emmy in 1996 for his coverage of the Olympic Park bombing while working for CNN. He was a political correspondent for that network and a foreign correspondent for ABC News.

His journalism career spanned more than 30 years.

For more information, visit the council’s website at http://wachh.org/.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

