Volunteers needed for Coligny cleanup

Those wanting to make a difference this weekend can head to Coligny Beach Park for a community-wide cleanup effort Saturday morning.
From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. volunteers are needed to remove litter from the park, according to a release from organizers.
ECO Swim by Aqua Green is holding the event in partnership with Belk.
Free T-shirts, breakfast, snacks, water, trash bags, gloves and sunscreen will be provided.
Volunteers should wear closed-toe supportive shoes.
For more information visit ecoswim.com/clean-ups/.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
