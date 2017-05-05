Six things moms really want for Mother's Day

Yes, you could always get her jewelery with her kids' names on it or flowers, but here are six simple things that Mom will really appreciate this Mother's Day.
Delayna Earley Staff video
After being badly injured in a car accident on I-26 in May 2016 while returning from a track meet -- an accident that also claimed the life of her best friend, Grace Sulak, and injured her mother, Andrea Dewey -- Emma Dewey has largely recovered and resumed her track and field activities with May River High School. Here, she describes, on April 26, 2017 -- after she and her relay team had just taken first place in the 4x8 event at the region championship -- her recovery so far and how her injuries still affect her.

A severe thunderstorm moved through southern Georgia and the Lowcountry on Thursday, passing through Chatham County, Ga. and into Beaufort and Jasper counties. Several stores reported severe damage, including one auto parts store that was nearly destroyed in Garden City, Ga. The National Weather service was planning to survey the damage to determine if a tornado touched down. There were no serious injuries.

A strong storm front moved over Georgia and South Carolina on Thursday, which spawned a likely tornado in Garden City north of Savannah. This video was recorded on Alligator Alley, S.C. 170 in the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge, just before 6 p.m., and shows what might be the downspout. The cranes of the Port of Savannah can just be seen to the lower right.

An over-the-road truck driver shows, on May 4, 2017, how trailers are attached to tractors by a pintle hook. He also discussed the other connections like electrical lines, air brake hoses and chains that keep the combination safe.

Flounder, who was found in Seabrook in March with two gunshot wounds at about 6 weeks old, had to have her hind right leg amputated. Now she and the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital are on a mission to find her a forever home to show her the love that she didn't receive at the beginning of her life.

Jamol Horton was found shot at this home on Oak Park Road in the Wagon Branch area of Ridgeland on the morning of May 2, 2017. He later died at a Savannah hospital. The shooting scene is shown here on May 3, 2017. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person or persons involved in the shooting.

Bottlenose dolphins share our coastal waters. This means people can easily view them in the wild, but it also puts dolphins at risk of human-caused injuries or death. Watch this video to learn how to protect wild dolphins while viewing them.

