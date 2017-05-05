How ‘political climate,’ ICE fears led to festival cancellation

It was part business decision, part safety consideration.
And it was a decision that, really, was made two months ago.
Although Eric Esquivel just recently informed the public that he and his company — La Isla Magazine — had canceled their Fiesta de Mayo event, he’s known the fate of the annual celebration of Latino culture for a while now.
“It was a business decision more on the basis of, ‘Will the people still come out? Are they fearful?’ ” Esquivel said, explaining he and others have observed months of fear within Beaufort County’s immigrant population — fear of being arrested and detained in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “raid.”
He highlighted organizers in Philadelphia who in March decided to cancel that city’s Cinco de Mayo festival for the same reason.
“Will they spend money the same way given the uncertainty?” Esquivel asked, explaining that even if they came, festival-goers — who might be making contingency plans in the event of deportation — might not have disposable income for entertainment.
“And is it fair to ask them to celebrate (at a time like this)?” he asked.
The “uncertainty generated by the current political climate” necessitated Fiesta de Mayo’s cancellation, he wrote in an earlier statement. Had it gone on, it would have been the fifth iteration of the event.
The decision comes on the heels of numerous rallies during the past three months, some of which protested the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s desire to revive the controversial 287(g) Task Force Program. But Esquivel and others said that program wasn’t a factor in this case. Instead, ICE is the real concern, though the agency itself says that fear is misplaced.
“As I have said repeatedly, this agency only conducts targeted enforcement,” ICE spokesman Bryan Cox wrote in an email to The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. “ICE does not conduct checkpoints, nor sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately. Individuals who spread fear and misinformation by falsely claiming otherwise are irresponsible and do a disservice to the communities they claim to represent.”
When asked if ICE conducted targeted enforcement at events like Fiesta de Mayo that are likely to draw a large immigrant crowd, Cox highlighted the agency’s “sensitive locations policy.”
That policy says “enforcement actions at sensitive locations should generally be avoided, and require either prior approval from an appropriate supervisory official or exigent circumstances necessitating immediate action.
“(The Department of Homeland Security) is committed to ensuring that people seeking to participate in activities or utilize services provided at any sensitive location are free to do so without fear or hesitation,” the policy continues.
Some examples of sensitive locations, according to the policy, are schools, healthcare locations, religious or civil ceremonies and public demonstrations such as marches, rallies and parades.
But the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition’s George Kanuck says some people are staying away from some of those very locations — particularly churches and schools — because they fear arrest.
“Things have been quiet (lately),” Kanuck said, referring to the time since early February’s ICE arrests across the Southeast. “But on the other hand, the community has the feeling something else will happen soon.”
When asked about the fiesta’s cancellation, Kanuck said the Sheriff’s Office attempt to revive 287(g) — a program that would allow specially trained deputies, under ICE supervision, to investigate, apprehend and detain immigrants who are in the United States illegally — was not a factor.
Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner once told event organizers that his agency would not target the event, Kanuck said. He added that Tanner’s would-be 287(g) deputies had been meeting with some members of the community.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage confirmed officers had been meeting with people “as community liaisons” in addition to their regular duties.
When asked about the status of the 287(g) program, Bromage said it was still not operational, and that there was no timeframe for its revival.
He said the sheriff “hasn’t changed his position” on the program — Tanner still wants to implement it.
Homeland Security sent a letter to the Sheriff’s Office acknowledging receipt of Tanner’s February letter asking for permission to restart 287(g).
“ICE is currently revisiting the reimplementation of the Task Force Model,” Homeland Security Acting Director Thomas D. Homan wrote in a letter addressed to Tanner, dated March 30.
“ICE will retain your request and once an implementation plan is complete, will contact you regarding this request,” Homan continued.
When asked about the status of Tanner’s request, ICE’s implementation timeline and how many other local law enforcement agencies had requested a 287(g) task force, Cox wrote: “I cannot speak as to any pending 287g application.”
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments