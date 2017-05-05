Local

Organization donates $500 to Boys and Girls Club

Posted by Sandra Ross

The West Virginia University Palmetto Chapter of Alumni and Friends held a tailgate and fundraiser in late February during the NCAA basketball tournament and raised $500 for the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head.

Palmetto Chapter president Eric Magnin presented the money to Boys and Girls Club board member Mike Briggs, according to a news release.

The WVU Palmetto Chapter was founded in spring 2015 by a group of WVU alumni and friends interested in building a network for mountaineers living in Beaufort and Jasper counties.

For more information, go to www.palmettoeers.com.

