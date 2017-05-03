She may have lost her leg, but has gained so much more

You would never know what she has been through in her short life by just meeting her.
Flounder, a now three-legged puppy living with her foster family in Bluffton, came to Port Royal Veterinary Hospital after she was found cowering underneath of a shed in Seabrook in March 2017.
The veterinarians estimated her to be about six weeks old.
“The reason I think she survived is because she is an alpha personality, a fighter,” Marikay Campbell, a veterinarian at Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, said.
She was covered in lice and other parasites, she was starving and had been shot twice, once from the front and once from behind.
She was taken to the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital where they decided that they needed to amputate her back right leg because the femur had been shattered by one of the bullets.
After weeks of rehabilitation, Flounder, who got her name because after the surgery she would roll over on her back and ‘flounder’ about, was ready to be fostered and hopefully adopted.
The important question was by who?
In order to ensure that Flounder went to the right family, Port Royal Veterinary Hospital accepted essays from families who were interested in fostering her.
Because Flounder is a special needs dog and is still learning to get along with other animals, it was very important for her to be put in the right home.
“Because of her condition, if she was put in the wrong home with animals reacted poorly to her she could be at risk.”
Enter Robin Artz, who lives in Bluffton.
“We are just an ordinary family of five. I am just an average person who is a mom, a nurse, a wife and a person who loves animals,” Artz expressed in her winning essay.
The Artz family already has two dogs and two cats, but after a week of living with them Flounder seemed to fit right in.
“I knew that she would be capable of caring for a special needs [dog],” Campbell said about their decision to go with Artz.
The family is considering making the adoption final and changing her name from Flounder to Champion, after the three-legged dog on the TV show Parks and Recreation.
Ultimately, it seems that despite Flounder’s sad beginning, she may be getting a happy ending by finding her forever home.
