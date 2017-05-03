She may have lost her leg, but has gained so much more

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:37 The making of 'Little Blue' ... miniaturized Pause 0:47 Jamol Horton shooting scene in Ridgeland 0:46 Horseshoe crabs inundate shores of Hilton Head 0:58 Renovations under way at the Heyward House 0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good 0:41 Will these six things at Welcome Center get new generations to pull over? 1:07 Surveillance video shows Easter robbery 1:55 Prom Night 2017 in Beaufort County 0:22 King of Kiawah: Massive Eastern Kingsnake spotted on Kiawah Island 6:31 Children pulled from overturned car in dramatic rescue during Texas flooding Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Flounder, who was found in Seabrook in March with two gunshot wounds at about six weeks old, had to have her hind right leg amputated. Now she, and the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, are on a mission to find her a forever home to show her the love that she didn't receive at the beginning of her life. Delayna Earley Staff video