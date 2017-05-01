What was Mel Gibson doing in the Lowcountry?

Actor and Oscar-winning director Mel Gibson spent time in Mount Pleasant this weekend.
According to the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, Gibson came aboard the USS Laffey to learn about ship’s WWII battle in Okinawa, Japan.
Gibson was joined by Rosalind Ross, according to The Post & Courier, who is writing a screenplay about the USS Laffey’s involvement in WWII.
On April 17, 1945, the ship was 26 nmi off the coast of Okinawa when the Japanese launched an air attack that involved 50 planes. By the end of the battle, the ship still stood despite being damaged by four bombs, six kamikaze crashes and a fire that killed 32 men onboard and injured 71.
Gibson’s ‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ also set during WWII, recently earned Oscar nominations for Best Director (Gibson), Best Actor (Andrew Garfield) and Best Picture.
So, could Gibson be back behind the camera for a film documenting the USS Laffey? We’ll have to wait and see.
