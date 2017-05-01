5 years in the making, a happy 100th birthday party for Millie Timmerman

Millie Timmerman does not want to give anyone advice about how to live to 100, like she has. Her family members talk about exercise and eating healthy, but you won’t hear it from her.

“If you want to say that, that’s fine,” she told daughter Nancy Landry at her 100th birthday party Sunday at Port Royal Plantation. “I don’t have any advice for anybody. ... Just love your friends and your family, period.”

The milestone birthday, also a family reunion, has been in the works for five years, Landry said. Some family flew in from Paris, France, to be part of the festivities, which included a wine bar, catering and cake, of course.

Displaying the same energy she brings to her volunteer job at Hilton Head Hospital’s emergency room, Timmerman spent most of the time cracking jokes, giving hugs and running around. She hardly sat down.

“What is there to say about Millie? She’s the ultimate dynamo,” said Dr. Brett Cargill, an ER doctor who attended Timmerman’s party.

He praised her for outworking most of her fellow volunteers, bringing treats to the ER, and for being helpful to patients.

“She’s not at all bashful about telling people when they’ve gained weight,” he said.

Landry noted that even if her mother objects to advising people how to eat, she scrapes the icing off her cake and she gets her exercise in, including pedaling a three-wheeled bike.

Among the long-distance guests was Timmerman’s grandson, David Timmerman, who recalled traveling from France every summer as a child to see his grandmother.

He remembers eating ice cream on the porch on hot summer evenings before dinner, and swimming in the same pool he’s now teaching his own daughter how to swim in.

“It’s incredible that she has the same amount of energy now that she had back then,” he said.