Hilton Head barbecue festival canceled: Blame Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew is still taking things from us. This time, it’s barbecue.
The 21st annual Rib Burnoff and Barbecue Festival has been canceled for this year, the Kiwanis Club of Hilton Head Island announced on Friday. The festival was originally slated for May 20 at the Coastal Discovery Museum, but the event would have been an added strain on participating barbecue masters, according to a Kiwanis Club news release.
“Feedback from most potential participants indicated that many are struggling both financially and staffing-wise from Hurricane Matthew still, and it would be a hardship to participate this year,” according to the release.
The festival raises money for local children’s charities each year, bringing 19 participants in 2016 to compete for the best barbecue in town. Some of last year’s winners included Hog Heaven, One Hot Mama’s and Bullies BBQ.
One Hot Mama’s partner Orchid Paulmeier said the restaurant was already signed up and ready to participate this year, but she understands that it has been a hard year for the island.
“It’s an undertaking,” Paulmeier said Sunday afternoon. For some restaurants that had to close during and after the hurricane and those that lost business for a time afterward, the cost of preparing that much meat might be daunting right about now, she said.
“It’s one of our favorite festivals to participate in every year,” she said.
The event is expected to return in 2018, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
