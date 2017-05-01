Hip, hip hooray! Millie Timmerman celebrates her 100th birthday

Friends and family from near and far came together Sunday to celebrate Millie Timmerman's milestone 100th birthday at Port Royal Plantation on Hilton Head Island.
A stretch of May River Road's speed limit has been reduced by 10 mph to 30 mph in Bluffton starting Monday, May 1, 2017. The new speed limit is permanent. A press release stated that the Deputy Town Manager Scott Marshall will alert drivers to the speed limit change through message boards, new signage and posts to social media. We just wanted you to know too.

We tag along with a couple of Beaufort Marines as they try out the Navy's new virtual reality trailer on April 28, 2017. The 53-foot trailer -- which is used as a recruiting tool for the Navy -- puts you in command of a river attack boat on a mission to extract a team of SEALs, and is one of the attractions for attendees of this weekend's Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show.

A research class on bat acoustics set up nets to catch bats at Palmetto Bluff on April 26, 2017. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Jennifer Kindel freed a big brown bat from the net, recorded the bat's weight, forearm length and other data, and then released the bat back into the wild. Kindel explained that netting helps researchers manage local bat habitats by providing information on bat species in the area, if bats are reproducing, if the young are surviving and when the bats are most active.

Zane Cowman held a secret while eating lunch with girlfriend Kaitlyn Sands outside at Plums in Beaufort. The Atlanta-area residents were visiting under the guise of visiting the MCAS Beaufort Air Show. Cowman had devised an elaborate proposal that included the Geico Skytypers spelling out a proposal over Waterfront Park. But as they began their message in the sky, Sands was in the restroom. She emerged in time for the important part.

Tourists tend to stop in Bluffton or Beaufort to stock up on groceries and other fundamentals before checking in on Hilton Head Island, or head to one of the two smaller towns in hopes of saving on gas, dining or other services. But are consumer prices really higher on the island?

