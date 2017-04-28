You can watch tonight’s USCB commencement live from home

The University of South Carolina Beaufort will graduate its largest class in the university’s history and host a female keynote speaker for the first time at tonight’s commencement.

Nearly 400 graduates will make their way across the stage during Friday’s commencement, and the university wants to make sure all of the graduates’ friends and loved ones can witness this milestone — even if they can’t make it to the ceremony in person.

The commencement will be broadcast on Beaufort’s The County Channel beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Those with the following cable providers can also catch a live broadcast of the commencement: