Bluffton golf club undergoes transformation from course to student campus

Aiming to restore the International Junior Golf Academy’s position as one of the top junior golf institutes in the country, the academy has begun a $5 million redevelopment of the Old Carolina golf course in Bluffton.
The redevelopment of Old Carolina was first explored by IJGA’s former CEO Peter Orrell and their then Director of Golf Hank Haney in 2011, but plans didn’t come to fruition until Andrew Summers bought the academy and became chairman in 2014.
“I believe if you have the best facilities you can attract the best staff, because they’re the facilities are the tools of their trade,” Summers said. “With having the best (facilities) and staff you can attract the best students.”
IJGA, which is more than 20 years old, is the oldest privately owned junior golf academy in the country, with only the IMG golf academy in Bradenton, Fla., preceding it.
Most IJGA students finish their high school education and junior golf training in Bluffton and go on to receive college scholarships to the top U.S. collegiate golf programs, according to its website.
In recent years, 60 year-round students attend IJGA. Each of IJGA’s 10 weeklong summer camp sessions hosts about 40 students, some of whom are full-time students who chose to stay.
Despite IJGA previously reporting large losses before Summers bought the company in 2014, he said he’s proud to see IJGA “now in profit.”
Summers expects that the $5 million redevelopment, which was financed by investors, will restore IJGA to its “previous position of prominence,” he said.
As a result of the investment in the new development, Summers said be has able to attract Jonathan Yarwood, one of only a few British PGA Master Golf Professionals, to take over as director of golf starting in June.
Yarwood, who was voted a “Top 20 Teacher under 40” by Golf Digest, has been working with Summers at his academy in Florida for about three years.
“In the last 15 years, competition came into the state (for junior golf academies),” Summers said. “You always have to keep moving forward, and without a campus, some other academies took over its position as the leading golf academy.”
In 2015, IJGA signed a two-year lease of the 150-acre Old Carolina golf course. One year before the lease was set to expire, Hilton Head Sports Services LLC, owners of the IJGA, purchased the failed golf course property from Coastal States Bank for just under $1.5 million in December 2016, according to online property records.
Summers, who also owns the Bishops Gate Golf Academy in Florida, is looking to model the campus environment he developed in Florida for IJGA.
Bishops Gate Golf Academy hosts 85 students full-time boarding students at the campus, which includes a 9-hole golf course, a 16-acre practice range, 35 houses for students, staff and parents. They converted the previous clubhouse into a catering center for student meals, as well as added an education center, fitness center and offices.
“Off the back of that experience at the golf academy in Florida, where students can walk out of their houses to the golf course to meals to fitness to study hall to everything, we wanted to create that same campus experience for IJGA in Bluffton,” Summers said.
One of the first moves in IJGA’s redevelopment plan was creating a new catering center, converted from the former Old Carolina clubhouse. Summers also converted golf superintendent offices and storage space into administrative offices and a performance center, where students can workout.
The next phase, which will take place over the summer, is to redevelop the 32-horse Old Carolina stable into an indoor golf hitting and an indoor putting and chipping center. The redeveloped barn is set to be finished in August 2017, ready for the start of the new school year.
In the final phase is planned for later this year. Summers plans to build eight houses to accommodate the IJGA full-time boarding students. Those houses are expected to be open by August 2018.
Summers has building permission for 55 houses, but has no immediate plans to build more than eight, he said.
“That will create a campus environment for everything except that we won’t develop golf facilities,” Summers said.
IJGA students get practice at the neighboring Pinecrest golf course and at any of the eight Brown golf courses in the area, including Rose Hill. Rose Hill and Pinecrest both neighbor Old Carolina are are accessible by golf cart or foot, so redeveloping the course at Old Carolina is not essential.
“My priority is to elevate the quality of junior golf academies to a new level,” Summers said. “With the new level being a campus environment instead of renting this, that and the next thing and driving to all the facilities.”
Students at IJGA attend school at Heritage Academy, which is also owned by Summers.
But in order to create the full campus experience, with a school on the same grounds as the other facilities, Summers is discussing options with the homeowners association at The Traditions at Old Carolina.
Homeowners at the Traditions of Old Carolina are planning a meeting next month to either grant or deny approval for the building of a school on the property. Still, Summers said the idea for a school on the Old Carolina campus is “only hypothetical” at the moment.
“There’s good incentives for us to say yes and have a school on the corner of Buck Island Road and Bluffton Parkway,” said Mike Chapman, president of the board of directors at The Traditions of Old Carolina. “If we allow the academy to be built, in return (IJGA) won’t build any other residential units besides student housing.
“We’re a fairly small community, and we like it the size it is,” Chapman said. “If we say no, we don’t know what could happen next. ... Saying yes is the only way to try and ensure (the property) is not sold to a developer that will build a lot more housing on the property.”
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
