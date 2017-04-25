Hilton Head Island named a top spot for a summer 2017 vacation rental stay

With another summer vacation season upon us, Hilton Head Island is getting recognized yet again.
Hilton Head was named as one of TripAdvisor’s top trending spots for a summer 2017 vacation rental stay.
Editors wrote, “From sailing and biking to horseback riding and historic tours, Hilton Head has a myriad of classic summer activities — and then some.”
The list also recommended that vacationers visit the island’s summer-long celebration HarbourFest, which features food, fireworks and live entertainment at Shelter Cove Harbour. This year, the family event will run from June 13 through Aug. 16.
Other vacation spots that made the list included Virginia Beach, Va., Kissimmee, Fla., Corolla, N.C., and Myrtle Beach.
As for Myrtle Beach, editors wrote, “Given the sheer number of attractions in Myrtle Beach ... it’s hard to imagine how this sunny spot could get any more exciting. (Spoiler alert: It just did.)”
As for the getting “more exciting” part of Myrtle Beach, editors highlighted a new boardwalk extension project, Broadway at the Beach getting a new look and the Carolina Country Music Festival, which is bringing artists like Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean to town in June.
