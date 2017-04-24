Carpenter bees help build — and pollinate — our Lowcountry gardens

If you’ve think you’ve seen a lot of bumblebees this spring, you’ve may actually have been looking at carpenter bees.
They resemble bumblebees in size and overall appearance, but the abdomen, or rear body portion, of a bumblebee is hairy and yellow. The abdomen of a carpenter bee is shiny, hairless, and black.
Bumblebees nest together in the ground in small social groups, but carpenter bees are solitary and nest in wood.
Near houses, carpenter bees like to drill into dry, unfinished, weathered wood — doors, windowsills, railings, fences, decks, and lawn furniture.
It’s easy to spot a carpenter bee nest. Look for a circular entrance hole, about half an inch across, and for tiny piles of sawdust on the ground underneath the hole.
If you listen closely, you may even hear burrowing sounds (high-pitched buzzing) from deep within the wood.
Each hole leads into an excavated tunnel, several inches long, containing a female’s fertilized eggs, plus food balls made of pollen and nectar that will nourish the larvae once they hatch.
Nest sites may be re-used in successive seasons, with progressive enlargement of the tunnels.
Male carpenter bees, which typically have white faces, are territorial and often hover and patrol outside their nest holes, vigorously chasing away other insects. They may also approach and hover only inches away from humans.
However, since they lack stingers, males are harmless.
Females do have stingers, but they spend much of their time inside their nest galleries and rarely sting unless directly provoked.
In upstate New York, we had half a dozen nest holes in a line above the door to our storage shed, and the bees were constantly coming and going.
These days in Hilton Head, we enjoy watching carpenter bees visiting our wisteria and jasmine vines when they’re flowering in the spring.
Worldwide there are about 500 species of carpenter bees. They’re valuable pollinators and rarely cause extensive damage to human structures.
But since many bees may nest close together near our homes, they can sometimes be a nuisance.
Pest-control companies treat the bees with various sprays and powders and also fill nesting holes with wood putty or calk. Another effective deterrent is simply to paint wood surfaces with an oil-based or polyurethane mixture.
Or you can leave them alone to pollinate your garden and display a variety of interesting behaviors.
Vicky McMillan, a retired biologist formerly at Colgate University,lives on Hilton Head Island. She can be reached at vicky.mcmillan@gmail.com.
