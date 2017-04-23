5 things you can do at The First Tee of the Lowcountry

The parking lot of The First Tee of the Lowcountry and The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry was packed on Sunday afternoon, with hundreds of people attending the grand opening of the public golf facility.
The First Tee opened up on Gumtree Road on Hilton Head Island in the spring of 2016 with plans of a grand opening in the fall. Hurricane Matthew had other plans, so the event was rescheduled for Sunday. Plans for this facility have been in the works for nearly 20 years, but formal plans didn’t gear up until 2013, according to Marc Grant, Hilton Head Island town councilman.
Summer camps offered through the organization not only teach kids about golf, but about the nine core values of golf that can be carried into their lives at home and at school, executive director Brady Boyd said. Those values are honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment. Healthy habits are also part of the learning experience.
The nonprofit is geared toward kids and families, but people of all ages are welcome to try out the variety of activities that are offered. Kids’ 4-day golf sessions for the summer will be held from June 12 to July 21.
Here’s what The First Tee has to offer:
1. 6-hole, par-3 course
A short course with 54- to 114-yard holes and the only par-3 course on the island as well as the only public course, Boyd said. The facility is affordable and accessible, he said, suitable for anyone of any age or amount of golf background.
2. Driving range
A 320-yard driving range is available to help kids — and adults — practice their swing. The range extends out toward the course and can be used by individuals, families or in summer camp instruction.
3. Putting and chipping practice
Another practice area, this USGA standard green can prepare young golfers for their first times around a course or help them hone their skills.
4. 9-hole disc golf
The disc course curves around the golf course so the golfers of another sort will occasionally have to take turns with one another.
5. Fishing pond
A fishing pond with three small fishing stands is fully stocked for recreational catch-and-release fishing, Boyd said. The pond have catfish, smallmouth bass and bluegills, he said.
For more information, call The First Tee of the Lowcountry at 843-686-2680 or visit thefirstteelowcountry.org.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments