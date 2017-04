Ever wondered how your recyclables get sorted? Mike Bennett, of i2 Recycle, demonstrates

At the 17th Annual May River Cleanup on April 22, 2017, Mike Bennett of i2 Recycle used a mechanical sorting machine -- designed to be used as an educational tool -- to sort recyclable items from the waste collected in the cleanup. In addition to making the cleanup even more environmentally friendly, he said a big purpose is to educate people on how recyclables are sorted at commercial facilities.